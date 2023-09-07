Vehicle of missing Lincoln County man found in northern Lane County

YACHATS, Ore. – Authorities said the vehicle of a man reported missing last month in Lincoln County was found Monday on Keller Creek Road in northern Lane County.
Lincoln County sheriff’s officials said Dustin Steyding, who was living and working in the Yachats area, was reported missing to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office on August 25 after he left work on July 22, 2023, and hadn’t been seen since. Steyding has also been entered into a national missing person’s database, authorities said.
Deputies said that Steyding was described as being in good physical condition and previously worked as a hot shot firefighter in New Mexico. Steyding is also a very experienced hiker, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said.
Deputies said that Steyding’s family contact Lincoln County authorities on September 4 after they found his vehicle on Keller Creek Road, in north Lane County. While Lincoln County deputies determined the vehicle had been parked at its location for some time, they could not determine Steyding’s direction of travel from the vehicle’s location, authorities said. A Lane County search and rescue team searched the area for two days but didn’t find any clues related to Steyding’s whereabouts.
Anyone with information related to Steyding and his location is asked to call the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 541-265-0777 and reference case number 23S-07321.