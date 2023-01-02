 Skip to main content
...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS EVENING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM
PST WEDNESDAY...


* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, seas 14 to 16 ft at 15 seconds
and south winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt. For the
Small Craft Advisory, seas 11 to 16 ft at 15 seconds and south
winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt expected.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...Gale Warning, until 7 PM PST this evening. Small Craft
Advisory, from 7 PM this evening to 6 AM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

&&

Vehicle recovered from bottom of Walnut Grove Pond

  • Updated
  • 0
LCSO crew salvages car from bottom of Walnut Grove Pond

EUGENE, Ore. -- Crews with the Lane County Sheriff’s Office conducted an operation to salvage a vehicle from the bottom of Walnut Grove Pond on Monday, and they believe the car had been there for three decades.

The LCSO said a man reported seeing a car in a pond at Walnut Grove City Park on Sunday, January 1. Walnut Grove City Park is located on the Northwest Expressway near the intersection with the Maxwell Connector. Authorities mounted an operation to salvage the vehicle from the pond, and volunteer divers arrived at about Noon on January 2. LCSO officials said they believe the vehicle to have been at the bottom of the pond for about 30 years.

John Pielli, a volunteer diver with the LCSO, said that when they got down there, the crew found more than one car in the water.

“We did a dive today and found three different vehicles. It appears to be two pick-ups and a Ford Pinto. We were able to recover the Ford Pinto,” Pielli said. “Fortunately, from what we could see, we did not find any bodies in the vehicles today so hopefully we can bring any closure we can.”

The recovery crew said volunteers will return to pull up the two pick-up trucks at a later date.

