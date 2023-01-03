 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Seas 9 to 14 ft at 16 seconds and southeast winds 15 to
25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Falcon to Cape Foulweather OR
out 10 NM and Coastal waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence
OR out 10 NM.

* WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

&&
breaking

Vehicle versus pedestrian crash shuts down Eugene street

  Updated
  • 0
Police lights

EUGENE, Ore. -- A vehicle versus pedestrian crash has closed part of Sixth Avenue in Eugene, Eugene Police Department said.

Eugene police are requesting that residents avoid Sixth Avenue between Lincoln Street and Lawrence Street. EPD says emergency responders are currently in the area responding to an incident where a vehicle struck a pedestrian. EPD has not announced a time when the road will be open.

Records show the collision was reported at about 4:17 p.m. on January 3.

Stick with KEZI for more details as they come to light.

