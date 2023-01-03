Vehicle versus pedestrian crash shuts down Eugene street

EUGENE, Ore. -- A vehicle versus pedestrian crash has closed part of Sixth Avenue in Eugene, Eugene Police Department said.
Eugene police are requesting that residents avoid Sixth Avenue between Lincoln Street and Lawrence Street. EPD says emergency responders are currently in the area responding to an incident where a vehicle struck a pedestrian. EPD has not announced a time when the road will be open.
Records show the collision was reported at about 4:17 p.m. on January 3.
