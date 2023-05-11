Veneta and Elmira Elementary health class presentation has parents upset

VENETA, Ore. -- Some parents are upset about a video being shown to fifth-graders in the Human Growth and Development class at Veneta Elementary School and Elmira Elementary School.
Students in the Human Growth and Development class recently saw a presentation from a Planned Parenthood representative about the changes the body experiences during puberty. Images shown in the class included a picture of female genitalia that included a piercing. Parents said the children in the class were told some women get piercings to boost their self esteem and to feel good about themselves, much like a tattoo. Parents said they had watched the presentation ahead of time, and the offending picture wasn’t included in the video they saw.
Lisa Leatham, Veneta Elementary School’s principal, is apologizing for the mistake, and said it was unintentional. Leatham said the video that parents watched before they signed the permission slip for their kids to attend the class was from 2022. According to Leatham, the school didn’t realize Planned Parenthood had updated their presentation.
Leatham said the slide in question was intended to show that everyone looks different, and the school district is sharing their concerns with Planned Parenthood. Leatham said they strive to make the unit as transparent as possible, knowing that it can be a challenging topic for students and families, and they apologize for the oversight.