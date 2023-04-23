Veneta bar frustrated after early morning burglary

VENETA, Ore. – A local bar is recovering from an overnight burglary that saw thousands of dollars stolen from a back room.
When staff at Crazy Al’s Bar and Grill arrived to open up shop on the morning of April 20, they discovered thousands of dollars missing. A review of security camera footage would reveal a man breaking in by busting open the back door before breaking open drawers where cash was kept.
General manager Isaieh Heiken said in the 17 years his family has run the bar, they have never had a problem like this.
"The scary reality of it is he knew exactly what he was doing, where he was looking, where he was going,” Heiken told KEZI 9. “And he went straight to the till-- where our money was kept, broke them open, and he was in and out within a minute."
According to a timestamp on the footage, the burglary occurred at around 5 a.m. on Thursday. The money stolen was from the previous night’s profits. But the hurt did not just stop with that loss.
"We found out the next day when we tried to open up the next day,” Heiken said. “ Unfortunately we had to close for the day. So not only did we lose everything – all the money that we had from yesterday – but we also lost the sales of that following day as well. So it was a pretty big hit for us."
In the time that Heiken’s family has been running the bar, they have developed a strong reputation with their customers. Heiken said this meant the incident had a strong impact beyond the staff.
"It's been very heartbreaking to have to tell people,” he said. “I think it makes a lot of people worried. It makes a lot of people uncertain when in reality it's our job to--and the way that we see ourselves in the community is to provide a place where people can get together. Where people can relax and have that place away from work and away from home."
Despite working through one of the hardest challenges they have ever faced, Heiken said he is still able to find a silver lining in the situation.
"As much as this is a dark cloud over us I think that the sunlight poking through of everyone that is trying to get involved,” he said. “I mean the outreach has just been incredible. We've been very blessed on that side of things."
Heiken said they will be taking measures to bolster security and make sure something like this cannot happen again.
The only leads they have at the moment are pictures of the suspected burglar and the truck involved caught on their security cameras. Heiken said they are actively working with the Lane County Sheriff’s Office to try and find the people responsible.