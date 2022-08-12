Veneta Elementary School staff member arrested, accused of encouraging child sexual abuse

VENETA, Ore. -- An instructional assistant at Veneta Elementary School is in court Friday after being charged with encouraging child sexual abuse.
Court documents state that investigators with the Lane County Sheriff’s Office reviewed tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding images of child pornography that had been uploaded to the internet. A detective said in a court affidavit that a sexually explicit image of a girl estimated to be no older than 12 years of age was found to have been uploaded multiple times from email accounts traced to Kelsey Boren, of Veneta. The investigation revealed that the subject of the photo was not a current student of Veneta Elementary School, court documents say.
Court documents said that on August 11 deputies executed a search warrant and arrested Boren on two charges of first-degree encouraging child sexual abuse and using a child in display of sexually explicit conduct.
The LCSO detective said their investigation found that Boren was working as an instructional assistant for the Veneta Elementary School in the school's special education section. She also reportedly had a new girlfriend with an eight-year-old daughter. Boren was scheduled to be arraigned at 1:30 p.m. Friday, August 12.