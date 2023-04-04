Vets on cross-country relay to pass through Eugene promoting veterans health and wellness

EUGENE, Ore. -- A 4,000-mile cross-country journey begun by veterans on Monday in Washington will pass through Eugene this week as part of the Old Glory Relay, organizers said.
The annual relay is hosted by Team Red, White, & Blue (RWB), a non-profit organization dedicated to health and wellness for veterans.
Organizers said the 50-day journey started on Saturday, April 1, in Redmond, Washington, and will conclude in Atlanta, Georgia, on May 20. Veterans and their supporters are traveling by foot and bicycle with a flag that flew over battlefields in Iraq, organizers said.
“America’s veterans know firsthand that life is a team sport. There’s no better demonstration of that concept than the Old Glory Relay,” said Mike Erwin, Team RWB founder and executive director. “As we pass the flag from one great American to the next over its 4,000-mile journey, we are reminded that together we can show veterans that their best days are ahead.”
The group was expected to pass through Eugene on its way to Myrtle Creek on Wednesday, April 5, and Thursday, April 6, organizers said. The Old Glory Relay’s final destination is Truist Park in Atlanta, where the Atlanta Braves will play the Seattle Mariners, Team RWB organizers said.
The relay’s conclusion will feature a flag-folding ceremony in the presence of 100 Team RWB veterans holding a giant American flag on the field prior to the national anthem, organizers said.
More information can be found online.