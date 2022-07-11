Victim identified in Leaburg murder

LANE COUNTY, Ore. – The Lane County Sheriff’s Office has identified Gary Stuart Coulter, 71, as the victim in a July 8 murder near Leaburg.
The LCSO says on July 8 shortly after 10 p.m., they received a report about a dispute between two men on McKenzie Highway. Deputies say that when they arrived, they found Coulter on the ground with severe injuries. They say he was transported to a nearby hospital but died shortly after.
Deputies identified Nickolas Trevor Jessee, 37, who had been staying at Coulter’s house on McKenzie Highway, as a suspect in the assault. Authorities said Jessee drove off after the incident that led to Coulter’s death but returned a short time later, and then left again on foot. Officials say that on July 9 at about 10:30 a.m. a deputy found him a quarter of a mile west of Coulter’s home.
The LCSO says Jessee was arrested without incident and charged with second-degree murder.