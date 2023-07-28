Victim identified in Prairie Road hit-and-run fatality

EUGENE, Ore. – Authorities have identified the victim who was killed in a fatal hit-and-run incident that happened late last week in north Eugene, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office said.

LCSO officials said that Alisha Diane Rife, 45, of Junction City, was struck by a car on Prairie Road near Leghorn Road on the evening of July 20. Sheriff’s deputies said that the car involved is believed to be a mineral gray 2015-2019 BMW 3-series sedan that is likely missing a passenger side mirror and possibly has damage to the front end or passenger side.

Sheriff’s officials said they responded to a report from an area business employee of a deceased woman with several recent injuries found near some shrubbery.

LCSO officials said anyone with information should call the Lane County Sheriff’s Office at 541-682-4150, option 1, and reference case number 23-3863.