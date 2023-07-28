 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT TUESDAY...

The Lane Regional Air Protection Agency has continued the Air
Quality Advisory for eastern Lane County, which is now in effect
until noon PDT Tuesday.

An Air Quality Advisory remains in effect for smoke. Wildfires
burning in the region combined with forecasted conditions will cause
air quality to reach unhealthy levels at times through at least
Monday night.

Pollutants in smoke can cause burning eyes, runny nose, aggravate
heart and lung diseases, and aggravate other serious health
problems. Limit outdoor activities and keep children indoors if it
is smoky. Please follow medical advice if you have a heart or lung
condition.

More information about air quality can be found at:

www.oregon.gov/DEQ
www.lrapa.org

Victim identified in Prairie Road hit-and-run fatality

  • Updated
  • 0
Police lights

EUGENE, Ore. – Authorities have identified the victim who was killed in a fatal hit-and-run incident that happened late last week in north Eugene, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office said.

LCSO officials said that Alisha Diane Rife, 45, of Junction City, was struck by a car on Prairie Road near Leghorn Road on the evening of July 20. Sheriff’s deputies said that the car involved is believed to be a mineral gray 2015-2019 BMW 3-series sedan that is likely missing a passenger side mirror and possibly has damage to the front end or passenger side.

Prairie Road hit-and-run car
Prairie Road hit-and-run zooming car
Prairie Road hit and run sideview

Sheriff’s officials said they responded to a report from an area business employee of a deceased woman with several recent injuries found near some shrubbery.

LCSO officials said anyone with information should call the Lane County Sheriff’s Office at 541-682-4150, option 1, and reference case number 23-3863.

