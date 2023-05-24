Victim in fatal Clear Lake Road crash identified

EUGENE, Ore. – The Lane County Sheriff’s Office has identified the victim who died in a three-vehicle crash that happened last week on Clear Lake Road near Fern Ridge Lake, authorities said.

Lane County sheriff’s officials said that emergency personnel responded to a crash involving three vehicles that happened at about 12:13 p.m. on May 17. At least one of the vehicles had caught fire, and the person that was trapped inside was declared dead at the scene, LCSO said.

Lane County sheriff’s officials said the victim has been identified as Cody Glenn Whitman, 46, of Junction City.

The driver of one of the other vehicles, a blue/green Pontiac sedan, reportedly fled the scene westbound on foot and may have been picked up by a white truck, deputies said. LCSO said this driver was described as a white male in his 50s to 70s, about 6 feet tall, and had a black dog with him.

The driver of the third involved vehicle as transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

Anyone with information on this crash, including the identity of the driver who left the scene, is asked to call the Lane County Sheriff’s Office at 541-682-4150 and select option one.