Victim in shooting dies of injuries; suspect still being sought

EUGENE, Ore. – A man who was shot at a 7-Eleven on September 2 has passed away from his injuries, and Eugene police are urgently looking for the suspected shooter.

On September 2 at about 2:39 a.m., Eugene police responded to a reported shooting at a 7-Eleven at 590 east Broadway. Eugene Police Department said officers arrived to find a man had suffered gunshot wounds and the person of interest had driven off in a four-door sedan, which was found later in the weekend.

The victim in the shooting was identified as Stephen Anthony Forrest, 32, of Eugene. Forrest worked at the 7-Eleven, EPD said. Eugene police reported on September 6 that Forrest had passed away from his injuries, and that police were urgently seeking the person of interest in the shooting.

According to EPD, the suspect in the case has been identified as Jaisi Tavin Savath, 22 of Springfield. Savath is described as standing 5 feet and 10 inches tall to 6 feet tall, was seen with longer black hair in surveillance footage, and may be armed. Eugene police ask that anyone has tips about Savath’s whereabouts, they contact Detective Cliff Sites at 541-682-5147 or via email. Anyone who spots Savath in person is asked to call 911 and avoid approaching him.