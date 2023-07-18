Victim prepares for release of convicted rapist who has legally changed name

Weather Alert

...DRY AND BREEZY ACROSS THE SOUTHERN HALF OF FWZ604 TO THE SOUTH OF SALEM... ... ...RED FLAG WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR SOUTHERN PORTIONS OF FIRE WEATHER ZONE 604... * AFFECTED AREA...In Oregon, the southern half of Fire Weather Zone 604 in the Willamette Valley south of Salem. * WINDS...North 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Elevations above 300 feet will see the gustiest winds. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 23 percent. * IMPACTS...Conditions may be favorable for rapid fire spread which may threaten life and property. Use extra caution with potential ignition sources, especially in grassy areas. Outdoor burning is not recommended. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of the above conditions can contribute to extreme fire behavior. &&