Victim prepares for release of convicted rapist who has legally changed name

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. – A man who raped his four-year old niece in Douglas County in 2003 could soon be walking the streets again with a new name.
In 2003, Kevin Mitchell Bumgarner raped his then 4-year old niece Madison McCallister. In 2004, Bumgarner was convicted on two counts of rape, two counts of unlawful sexual penetration, and two counts of sexual abuse.
In September of 2020, Bumgarner filed to change his name with the state while still incarcerated. With a judge’s signature, Kevin Mitchell Bumgarner became Mitchell Kevin Golden. With the possibility that he could be out of person soon, McCallister has concerns about his new identity.
"Having the name change is just terrifying because I'm catching myself still referring to him as that original government name that he had,” she said. “And so I think it makes it dangerous, not just for the community, but it makes it dangerous for the victims too because when you're so set in that this is the face, this is the name, this is the place, those things linger. And his name didn't."
His earliest possible release date is August 14. Bumgarner was originally sentenced to 61 years, but if he does get out on August 14 he would have served just under 19 years.
While Bumgarner was away, McCallister said she held onto some sense of relief.
"I've had the pleasure of being able to walk around for nearly 20 years and just try to actively heal from this,” she said. “Like I've been in therapy on and off since this happened, since I was four. And I was diagnosed with PTSD and things of that nature because that is something that you don't really ever fully recover from.”
While this is a situation she never wants to think about, learning that Bumgarner could be out of prison soon has brought the memory right back to the forefront for McCallister. When she reflects on the rape 20 years later, she said she did have a valuable lesson to learn, even if it was a hard one.
"It is not always a stranger in a van,” she said. “And it is not just, you know, people out and about, and making sure that you're within arm's reach of you children. It's people you trust, it's people you bring into your home, it's people that you think will never do that kind of thing. And so like for me to have something like that happen with so many people around, so many people that loved me and supported me and wanted to protect me."
McCallister said the sad reality of her situation was all those people could not protect her from someone so close.