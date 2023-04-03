Victims identified in deadly Junction City crash

JUNCTION CITY, Ore. -- Oregon State Police are investigating a head-on collision that sent one person to the hospital and killed another on Friday.

According to OSP, the crash happened at about 8:30 a.m. on March 31. Troopers said their investigation showed that a white pick-up truck, operated by Kenneth Clair Tish, 53, of Yoncalla, was traveling southbound on Highway 99 east north of Junction City when it crossed the center line for unknown reasons. OSP said the truck smashed head-on into a northbound SUV, driven by Nicholas Aaron Tyree, 40, of Lebanon. Troopers said Tish was taken to a nearby hospital by ambulance, but Tyree was pronounced dead at the scene by responding fire and medical personnel.

Troopers said the road was closed for 4.5 hours while an on-scene investigation and clean-up was conducted. OSP said the cause of the crash is under investigation, and their findings will be referred to the Lane County District Attorney.