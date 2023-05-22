Victims on the lookout for man seen slashing their tires outside bar

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. – Three people are facing unexpected trouble after their tires were slashed while in the parking lot of a bar in Springfield.
The incident reportedly happened at 1 a.m. on May 21. Security camera footage from O'Brien's Place, a bar on Mohawk Boulevard, shows a man taking a large blade to the tires of three different vehicles in the parking lot before running off.
The owners of the vehicles said they were hanging out at the bar before responsibly taking an Uber home. Later that Sunday morning, they got calls saying their cars had been vandalized. They rushed out to O’Brien’s to find the damage and see the footage caught on security cameras.
“It’s really something to see video footage and actually see the crime in action and being committed -- somebody stabbing our tires,” said Natasha Russell, one of the victims. “I've never had that happen to me in my life.”
The trio filed police reports and said this is a major inconvenience that will set them back.
“I don't have the money to buy new tires. I have… just liability insurance -- so I don't have that covered,” said Don Bowden, another victim. “It's gonna take me a while to replace mine. I'm retired, veteran and I just don't have the funds for it.”
The owner of O’Brien’s is offering a $500 reward for any information leading to the arrest of the man in the footage. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Springfield Police Department at 541-726-3714.