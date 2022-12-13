Victim's report leads to arrest of alleged child sex abuser, LCSO says

EUGENE, Ore. -- A 37-year-old man is in jail facing several sex abuse charges after allegedly abusing a 12-year-old girl, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office said.
According to the LCSO, their deputies heard on December 7 that a 12-year-old girl had spoken out about being sexually abused by an adult man that was known to her. Deputies said the man was eventually identified as Adam Jason Morgan, 36, of Eugene. The LCSO said they conducted an investigation, and found convincing evidence that Morgan had sexually abused the child on several occasions.
The LCSO reported on December 13 that Morgan had been arrested and sent to the Lane County Jail. Court documents allege that the reported abuse would have happened between October 2021 and October 2022. Court documents show Morgan heard charges of first-degree sex abuse, first-degree sodomy, and first-degree rape on December 8. He is scheduled to appear in court again on January 12, 2023.