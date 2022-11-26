 Skip to main content
Video appearing to show UO football player punching Beavers fan going viral online

UO player

CORVALLIS, Ore.-- A video appearing to show a University of Oregon football player punching an Oregon State University Beavers fan after the rivalry game Saturday is going viral online.

In the video, Oregon football linebacker No. 2 D.J. Johnson appears to punch a fan who stormed the field at Reser Stadium.

KEZI has reached out to University of Oregon athletics.

A spokesperson said:

“We are aware of a postgame exchange involving a member of our football team and a fan and are working to gather more information.”

An Oregon State University spokesperson said OSU officials are aware of the matter. They said they have not been contacted by UO or Pac-12 at this time about this incident.

In a statement, they said:

"The university is confident that the Pac-12 and University of Oregon will investigate this reported matter and deal with it appropriately."

KEZI has reached out to Pac-12 for comment and is waiting to hear back.

