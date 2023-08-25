Vintage automotive restoration shop launching electric versions of classic models

EUGENE, Ore. – A local vintage restoration shop specializing in Italian and British cars is launching 100 percent electric versions of familiar classics.
Vintage Underground, known internationally for their restoration work on several classic European automotive models, is building multiple lines of vintage Jaguars, Minis, Porsches, and Land Rovers converted to electric power. Part of their goal is to improve the quality of electric vehicles while implementing classic vehicles that people grew to love.
“The technology has caught up now to the point where we can create some really exciting and fun cars independent of anything else or any other questions about it,” said Joseph Potter, owner of Vintage Underground. “We can build a really fun car with some of the aesthetic and original aspects of a vintage car.”
Potter said he and his crew at Vintage Underground are historians and love what they do. He said they are also enjoying the opportunity embrace cutting-edge technology in building a creative and run machine.
“It's not a new thing,” Potter said. “They've been doing conversions for years...but they were always terrible, they had very little range, not a lot of power, and the technology has caught up to the point now where we can actually create something that is really entertaining, has a lot of range, and is a lot of fun.”
More information can be found on Vintage Underground’s website.