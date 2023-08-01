 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT TUESDAY...

The Lane Regional Air Protection Agency has continued the Air
Quality Advisory for eastern Lane County, which is now in effect
until noon PDT Tuesday.

An Air Quality Advisory remains in effect for smoke. Wildfires
burning in the region combined with forecasted conditions will cause
air quality to reach unhealthy levels at times through at least
Monday night.

Pollutants in smoke can cause burning eyes, runny nose, aggravate
heart and lung diseases, and aggravate other serious health
problems. Limit outdoor activities and keep children indoors if it
is smoky. Please follow medical advice if you have a heart or lung
condition.

More information about air quality can be found at:

www.oregon.gov/DEQ
www.lrapa.org

Violent crash totals two cars; drivers walk away with minor injuries

  • Updated
  • 0
Crash at Broadway and Hilyard Street

EUGENE, Ore. – Glass and car parts were scattered across four lanes of traffic after a violent collision in Downtown Eugene Monday afternoon.

The crash happened at the intersection of Hilyard Street and east Broadway Boulevard just after 2:30 p.m. on July 31 and involved a Dodge car and a BMW car. According to the driver of the BMW, the Dodge was speeding down Broadway when the BMW pulled out into the intersection and smashed into the BMW.

Although the cars were catastrophically damaged, both drivers fortunately walked away from the scene with only minor injuries. The driver of the BMW said he was relieved that his airbags deployed and protected him.

KEZI has reached out to the Eugene Police Department for more details on how the crash happened and if either driver was cited for the incident.

Tags

Recommended for you