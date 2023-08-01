Violent crash totals two cars; drivers walk away with minor injuries

EUGENE, Ore. – Glass and car parts were scattered across four lanes of traffic after a violent collision in Downtown Eugene Monday afternoon.
The crash happened at the intersection of Hilyard Street and east Broadway Boulevard just after 2:30 p.m. on July 31 and involved a Dodge car and a BMW car. According to the driver of the BMW, the Dodge was speeding down Broadway when the BMW pulled out into the intersection and smashed into the BMW.
Although the cars were catastrophically damaged, both drivers fortunately walked away from the scene with only minor injuries. The driver of the BMW said he was relieved that his airbags deployed and protected him.
KEZI has reached out to the Eugene Police Department for more details on how the crash happened and if either driver was cited for the incident.