Visitations for Coos County Jail inmates to be restored

COOS BAY, Ore. -- Adults in custody at the Coos County Jail will soon be able to speak with friends, family and loved ones thanks to the end of a COVID-19 pandemic-era restriction on visitations, the Coos County Sheriff’s Office reports.
According to the CCSO, the Coos County Jail has not been able to have social visitations for over two years due to the pandemic, staffing shortages and logistical issues. Corrections staff said they believe it is important for adults in custody and family members to stay in contact, and are excited to announce that social visitations will once again be available starting on February 15, 2023.
Coos County Jail staff say the jail will have visitations for male inmates every Wednesday and for female inmates every Friday. Visitation will be for 30 minutes and will begin at 1 p.m.
The CCSO says adults in custody will have to add approved visitors to their visitation list ahead of time. Once a visitor is on the list, they must call the Coos County Jail visitation line at 541-396-7861 during business hours on Monday through Saturday to schedule a visit, at least 24 hours in advance. More information is available on the Coos County Jail’s webpage.