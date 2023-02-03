Visitations for Coos County Jail inmates to be restored

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 7 PM PST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, seas 17 to 22 ft at 12 seconds
and southwest winds 30 to 40 kt with gusts up to 50 kt. For
the Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep and hazardous seas 12
to 17 ft at 8 seconds and south winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts
up to 35 kt expected.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...Gale Warning, until 4 PM PST this afternoon. Hazardous
Seas Warning, from 4 PM this afternoon to 7 PM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

&&

Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 7 PM PST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, seas 17 to 22 ft at 12 seconds
and southwest winds 30 to 40 kt with gusts up to 50 kt. For
the Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep and hazardous seas 12
to 17 ft at 8 seconds and south winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts
up to 35 kt expected.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...Gale Warning, until 4 PM PST this afternoon. Hazardous
Seas Warning, from 4 PM this afternoon to 7 PM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

&&

Visitations for Coos County Jail inmates to be restored

  • Updated
  • 0
Coos County Sheriff's Office

COOS BAY, Ore. -- Adults in custody at the Coos County Jail will soon be able to speak with friends, family and loved ones thanks to the end of a COVID-19 pandemic-era restriction on visitations, the Coos County Sheriff’s Office reports.

According to the CCSO, the Coos County Jail has not been able to have social visitations for over two years due to the pandemic, staffing shortages and logistical issues. Corrections staff said they believe it is important for adults in custody and family members to stay in contact, and are excited to announce that social visitations will once again be available starting on February 15, 2023.

Coos County Jail staff say the jail will have visitations for male inmates every Wednesday and for female inmates every Friday. Visitation will be for 30 minutes and will begin at 1 p.m.

The CCSO says adults in custody will have to add approved visitors to their visitation list ahead of time. Once a visitor is on the list, they must call the Coos County Jail visitation line at 541-396-7861 during business hours on Monday through Saturday to schedule a visit, at least 24 hours in advance. More information is available on the Coos County Jail’s webpage.

Tags

Recommended for you