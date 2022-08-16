Volleyball officials in high demand, but low supply

EUGENE, Ore. -- It's a continued problem affecting schools across the country: a referee shortage that is also affecting the way some games are being played.

Some football games are being rescheduled because of a shortage of referees outside of Lane County.

There is also a spike in need for volleyball officials, but it's being met by low supply this year.

"It's really unprecedented. We've been hearing for a long time a shortage of officials on a national level," Steve Beard, the Volleyball Commissioner for Lane County, said. "Honestly, this year, we are down 20% in the number of officials that we had last year. And over the last four years we're down 50% of the normal amount of volleyball officials that we normally carry on our roster."

The Emerald Empire Volleyball Officials works with several local schools to get the games officiated. And according to Beard, this responsibility may fall on the schools soon.

"We do not have enough officials to provide line judges, so the schools are going to have to find a way to get their own people to line judge those matches," he said. "The impact is all across the board. The impact on our schools, it really limits the contest that they can schedule, it limits when they can schedule them. I've had athletic directors get a hold of me and say 'hey, we've added a match, we're bringing this team into town, can we get officials?' And there were a number of times last season where I had to say 'no, we can't.'"

Head volleyball coach at Sheldon High School, Martine Wodke, said there is a lot that goes into calling a game. It's something the team needs, especially to keep things fair. She said parents might even be asked to officiate, but that is something they want to avoid.

"Right now it's up there that we have to have parents volunteer to do that, and I think that that's not fair," she said. "I think that's really hard on home teams, there's an advantage there. It may not be what we want it to be, right? It may be that we want to be honest with our games, but it feels like there'll be a bias."

Despite the looming shortage, Coach Wodke said the girls are still hard at work, preparing for their season.

Senior Kaitlyn Wood said she is ready to take the season on, with some big goals.

"I think we have a really strong group of girls here, and we can totally win state if we go all out. I think we definitely have the potential for that," Wood said. "It's exciting because, you know, we're going on a retreat this year, so we get to do a lot more stuff and be in close contact and whatnot. Super exciting."

Beard said he has some experience of his own working as an official, and he said it has it's perks.

"It really is a fantastic way to stay connected to the sport. To stay actively involved with a sport. As a parent, when my daughters were playing volleyball, I volunteered as a line judge, and it was the best seat in the house," he said.

If you're interested in signing up, or learning more, you can visit the Oregon Athletic Officials Association website.