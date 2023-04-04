Volunteer-based Trauma Intervention Program officially launched in Lane County

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. – A volunteer-based program launched on Monday will provide support to people who have been affected by traumatic events, Springfield police officials said.

Springfield Police Department officials said the Trauma Intervention Program (TIP) of Lane County saw its official start on Monday, April 3. TIP volunteers are trained and supervised in providing support at no cost to people immediately following fires, crimes or other sudden emergency events, police officials said.

The TIP program assists crisis victims and their families in the earliest hours following a tragedy to prevent further harm to them, police officials said.

Local agencies that assist TIP volunteers include mental and medical health providers, social service workers and more, police said. TIP Inc. was established in the mid-1980s as a national non-profit organization, according to its website, and this year marks their first presence in Lane County.

Volunteers go through intensive training on such program principles as emotional first aid and trauma intervention and are requested to scenes where first responders were already dispatched.

The first group of volunteers completed their training last month, and the next volunteer training academy will be held in the fall, according to TIP organizers.