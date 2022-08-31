 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THURSDAY...

The Southwest Clean Air Agency and the Oregon Department of
Environmental Quality have issued an Air Quality Advisory, which is
in effect until 9 PM PDT Thursday.

An Air Quality Advisory has been issued due to elevated levels ozone
pollution, or smog. High levels of ozone in the lower atmosphere in
the region combined with forecasted conditions will cause air quality
to reach unhealthy levels at times through Thursday evening.

DEQ urges residents to protect their health and limit activities
that cause pollution during the heat wave. Recommendations include:

1. Limit driving by using public transit, carpooling and other
alternative transportation.

2. Avoid unnecessary engine idling.

3. Refuel vehicles during cooler evening hours.

4. Postpone mowing the lawn or using leaf blowers.

5. Postpone painting and aerosol spray projects.

Smog irritates the eyes, nose and lungs and contributes to breathing
problems. Consult your health care provider if these symptoms
worsen.

Ozone forms when hot temperatures and low winds combine with
pollution from cars, gas-powered engines and chemicals in paints and
aerosols. These air pollutants react with sunlight and heat to
produce ozone and haze.

Ozone pollution increases throughout the day with exposure to
sunlight so pollution levels tend to be highest during the afternoon
and early evening hours. Air quality monitors may show good air
quality in the morning, then quickly jump to unhealthy levels later
in the day.

More information about air quality can be found at:
www.swcleanair.gov
www.oregon.gov/DEQ

Volunteer project sets up schools, teachers with back-to-school supplies

  • Updated
  • 0
Hope Project school supplies

LANE COUNTY, Ore. -- It’s nearly time for kids and teachers to head back to school, and teachers at some local schools got some much-needed help.

The Hope Project shopped for items on teachers’ wish lists and donated them to several schools in the morning of August 31. Five schools received the donated materials – Bertha Hold, McKenzie, Awbrey Park, Maple and Ridgeview Elementary Schools. One of the schools that benefitted the most from this donation was McKenzie Elementary, which sorely needed the supplies after being devastated by wildfires two years ago.

“Here at McKenzie, we provide all supplies for our students. Parents don't have a list that they have to go shopping for, which is really great for families, but it also means that our budget is tight when it comes to supplies,” said Xochilt Diaz, a teacher at McKenzie Elementary. “I feel like by winter break I'm usually running out of things, so it's really nice to be able to get another set of paper, another set of crayons that I can pop out and keep supplies fresh for kids so that they've got quality learning materials.”

The Hope Project also provided some clothes for kids such as shoes, socks, underwear and bike helmets as well as breakfast and coffee for the teachers. Approximately $30,000 was spent from donors in the community. Ken Brown, the executive Director of the Hope Project, says the donations will help set up schools and teachers for success.

“We just wanted to really build those teachers up and kind of set them up for success if we could,” he said. “We understand the perils of teaching, and we also understand that teachers are going away and we really want them to feel good about being a teacher again.”

