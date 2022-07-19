Volunteer translators helping visitors at the Riverfront Festival and Oregon22

EUGENE, Ore. -- Translators have been recruited to help with the language barriers during the events going on in Eugene this week.
Translators were stationed at the airport while athletes and fans arrived, but have since moved to more populated areas like the Riverfront Festival.
“They ask me about Eugene, what’s here,” said Graceiela Diaz, a Spanish-speaking translator. “I told them about what we have. Rivers, hiking, finding lots of outdoor activities, a lot of good local restaurants, beer and ciders.”
Diaz was born in Mexico, but has spent 35 years in the United States, including 20 in Eugene.
Tara Burke is the program manager at the Global Seal of Biliteracy. She said they have 65 volunteers signed up to help.
“We also are really close to Fifth Street Market and by the Gordon Hotel,” said Burke. "We want to encourage and engage in conversations with out-of-towners.”
Diaz said she got involved after hearing about the opportunity to volunteer at the games from a professor at Lane Community College. She said through the first five days of the games she has met people from Mexico, Spain, Costa Rica, Venezuela and Guatemala.
Translators are stationed near the entrance of the Riverfront Festival. There are also QR codes available to download the “Discord” app onto your phone and speak to a translator from there if you are not able to access one in person.