...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...A period of stagnant air with light winds is expected.

* WHERE...Coast Range of Northwest Oregon, Central Coast Range
of Western Oregon, Central Willamette Valley, South Willamette
Valley, Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills and Cascade
Foothills in Lane County.

* WHEN...Until 11 AM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Air stagnation could result in the development and
persistence of poor air quality.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

People with respiratory illness should follow their physician's
advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during
periods of stagnant air.

State air quality agencies highly recommend that no outdoor
burning occur and that residential wood burning devices be
limited as much as possible. According to state air quality
agencies, prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants
close to the ground where people live and breathe. Check with
your local burn agency for any current restrictions in your area.

&&

Volunteers needed to open Roseburg warming shelter as frigid temperatures move in

Roseburg Senior Center

ROSEBURG, Ore. – With temperatures at or below freezing expected in coming nights, a warming shelter is asking for volunteers to help keep people warm overnight.

Onward Roseburg is looking for volunteers to help open the Roseburg Warming Center at 1614 southeast Stephens St. from Sunday night, January 29, through Wednesday morning, February 1. According to the National Weather Service, temperatures on these nights are expected to get as low as 18 degrees Fahrenheit. Warming center operators said the center will be open to everyone in need of shelter on particularly cold nights.

“This isn’t a homeless warming center. It’s a community warming center,” said Kimetha Stallings, founder of Onward Roseburg. “Some families may have trouble keeping heat on. It’s open for anybody.”

Onward Roseburg will offer volunteer training including Narcan training at 5 p.m. on January 27 at the warming center. Those interested in volunteering should sign up at the warming center’s Facebook page or sign-up webpage. Check-in for the warming center will begin at 6 p.m. each night it is open, with 60 cots available for guests and volunteers.

