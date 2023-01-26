Volunteers needed to open Roseburg warming shelter as frigid temperatures move in

ROSEBURG, Ore. – With temperatures at or below freezing expected in coming nights, a warming shelter is asking for volunteers to help keep people warm overnight.
Onward Roseburg is looking for volunteers to help open the Roseburg Warming Center at 1614 southeast Stephens St. from Sunday night, January 29, through Wednesday morning, February 1. According to the National Weather Service, temperatures on these nights are expected to get as low as 18 degrees Fahrenheit. Warming center operators said the center will be open to everyone in need of shelter on particularly cold nights.
“This isn’t a homeless warming center. It’s a community warming center,” said Kimetha Stallings, founder of Onward Roseburg. “Some families may have trouble keeping heat on. It’s open for anybody.”
Onward Roseburg will offer volunteer training including Narcan training at 5 p.m. on January 27 at the warming center. Those interested in volunteering should sign up at the warming center’s Facebook page or sign-up webpage. Check-in for the warming center will begin at 6 p.m. each night it is open, with 60 cots available for guests and volunteers.