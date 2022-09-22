Volunteers participate in Days of Caring in Lane County

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- Volunteers from all over Lane County are helping out with service projects in Eugene and Springfield as part of the annual Days of Caring.
United Way of Lane County is hosting its 29th annual Days of Caring, an event where local non-profits, volunteers and businesses team up to help out around the community. Local area non-profits post projects that need to be done including beautifying parks, trail construction and fruit harvesting. Local businesses and organizations then encourage employees and colleagues to get out of the office for a day and help out.
Across Lane County, over 650 volunteers from all over Lane County including Cottage Grove, Florence, Eugene, Springfield and Junction City will work on 25 projects. At the Relief Nursery in Springfield, PenFed Credit Union Employees planted new raspberries and blueberries, and filled sand boxes for kids in the nursery.
“I'm from here and I just moved back, and I haven't really been able to volunteer because of COVID for the last couple of years,” said Linsey Gerber, the manager of Operation Support at PenFed Credit Union. “So, I was really excited. My mom taught at that school for about fifteen years, so it's really nice to do stuff in the community and families that actually utilize this.”
Days of Caring is just one of many events that United Way of Lane County puts on each year. On the morning of October 5, they will be hosting an annual community breakfast where the community will have a chance to hear about what United Way is doing to help the area.