Volunteers sought for noxious shrub cleanup near Coos County airport

NORTH BEND, Ore. – An event in honor of Earth Day this year will focus on the removal of invasive vegetation near the Southwest Oregon Regional Airport (SORA), according to airport district officials.
Volunteers are sought to help remove Scotch broom and French broom growing along the Bluff Trail above the airport in North Bend, said Stephanie Kilmer, the Southwest Oregon Regional Airport District’s public information officer. The event will be held from noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 22, organizers said.
Volunteers will stage west of Airport Heights Park at the intersection of Colorado and Arthur, Kilmer said. Volunteers will then pull seedlings and juvenile plants along the trail above the airport, she said. Kilmer said the shrubs are considered invasive due to their tendency to outcompete native plants and also potentially contribute to wildfires.
Kilmer said Steve Skinner, a local organizer for the event, encourages those wanting to participate in Earth Day activities to come out and “show the love” to prevent the spread of these noxious shrubs. Organizers said a billion people globally will celebrate Earth Day this year, and the theme this year, “Invest in Our Planet,” reflects an encouragement of governments, businesses and citizens to participate in the improvement of the environment for a better future.
Volunteers are encouraged to bring gloves and water, organizers said. A portable restroom will be available and North Bend Sanitations will provide dumpsters for the event, Kilmer said.
Organizers said partners on the event include Oregon Bay Area Beautification, North Bend High School National Honor Society, the Airport Heights neighborhood and the Coos County Airport District’s commissioners and staff.
For more information, call 541-756-8531 or visit SORA online.