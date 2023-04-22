Volunteers spend Earth Day cleaning Florence Sand Dunes

FLORENCE, Ore. -- The environmentalist group Solve partnered with local groups to hold a number of different cleanup events across Oregon on Saturday for Earth Day. In Florence, Sheppard Motors worked with Solve to hold a beach cleanup at the Florence Sand Dunes.
Through Solve, Sheppard adopted a two mile stretch of beach a year ago. Since then, they have been holding a number of different cleanups in the area, most recently on April 22. Volunteers of all ages were supplied with grabbers and bags and sent to pick up as much trash as they could find.
Amy Schenfeld works with Sheppard Motors and led the cleanup event. She said events like it are part of who she is as a person.
"It’s just the kind of human I want to be," she said. "So, if we all clean the beach--if we all pick up after what should be picked up instead of seeing it as someone else should clean the beach, and we all take responsibility and clean the beach it just makes the world a better place."
Schenfeld says a lot of good comes out of the cleanups, even if you cannot always tell by looking.
"I don't know that I've seen a big impact," she said. "I've just seen more community and more like, connection at work for sure. Everybody really looks forward to coming to the beach and cleaning and having time together outside of work."
After the cleanup was finished, Schenfeld took all the bags of garbage collected to the dump. She said the group planned to go out to dinner together to enjoy time as a community.