Voter distrust taxes front line of US election integrity

Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...Seas 17 to 22 ft at 12 seconds and west to southwest winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt. * WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Shoalwater WA to Florence OR out 60 NM. * WHEN...Until 5 AM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heavy rain will spread north to south across the waters, resulting in poor visibility which may exacerbate difficulty in navigation. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions. &&