Voters talk Measure 114 in the midst of close race

EUGENE, Ore. -- As the votes continue to trickle in for Measure 114, a lot of people are on edge as the race is too close to call.
The Measure would require gun buyers to have a permit from law enforcement in order to buy a gun. They would also have to complete safety training and pass a criminal background check. The measure also prohibits magazines that hold more than 10 rounds of ammo.
Penny Okamoto with Ceasefire Oregon told KEZI it was to be expected that this would be a close race, but said she's confident the measure will pass.
"We always thought this would probably be close, so we are not surprised with how close it is. We knew that this is something people supported. Measure 114 is saving lives, it's increasing standards of gun ownership. Also, having a limit on high-capacity magazines is definitely going to reduce the number of people who are shot and killed or injured," Okamoto said.
Kevin Starrett with the Oregon Firearms Federation said he isn't surprised by how close the race is either. However, he believes Measure 114 would create complete chaos.
"The ballot measure is so poorly crafted that there are so many unanswered questions and so many things it requires that don't exist that we really just predict there will be chaos. So, prepare to have your rights infringed and take legal action," Starrett said.
A big talking point on this measure revolves around the required safety training and what that could look like.
Justin Crawford, a firearms instructor at Northwest Arsenal Shooting Range, said they've been keeping a close eye on this measure, saying if it passes, they'll be losing roughly 40% of their annual sales.
"It would have a pretty big hit on most small gun shops, even large-scale firearm shops. Especially since there isn't a system set up on who will be issuing the license or permits to purchase the firearms, as well as who's going to be doing the training. That hasn't been decided yet," Crawford said.
Crawford said if the measure passes, it could be one to two years before anything is set into stone.
"With that, most firearm shops that are running, their profit or ability to stay above water comes from their firearm sales. So, not being able to do that for a year or two, it could definitely put a lot of places under," Crawford said.
As far as the safety training goes, Crawford said it's up in the air if they'll be involved in that. He said that right now, people already have to wait months to do the safety training for a concealed handgun license.
"So, something like this where you're going to have to spend 30 minutes to 2 hours on a range with a licensed instructor with the Sherriff's office, how is that something that's going to play out? We don't totally know yet. So, if it is something that we can get involved with doing the training, I'm sure it's something we'd consider," Crawford said.
Okamoto said she's not worried about the potential delays or how the training would be done.
"There's an implementation committee that will be working with the legislature to make sure that everything that is within Measure 114 gets enacted into law properly. I cannot imagine that companies or organizations that do training will not step up to fill this gap," Okamoto said.
Some law enforcement agencies already weigh in before the final votes are locked in.
Linn County Sheriff Michelle Duncan took to Facebook and said this is a terrible law for gun owners, crime victims, and public safety.
"I want to send a clear message to Linn County residents that the Linn County Sheriff's Office is not going to be enforcing magazine capacity limits," she wrote.
She went on to write that the measure is poorly written and wants to ensure that anything the Sheriff's Office does will not hinder gun owners' rights to buy firearms.
Eugene resident Bray Cesaletti said he voted 'Yes' on Measure 114.
"Anything we can do to regulate guns, and it would keep the number of guns to a minimum, so that's good," Cesaletti said.
However, voter Peter Hays thinks the measure goes too far and will not solve the root of the problem.
"We have the right to bear arms, and the people who are in favor of the measure are kidding themselves about what they're working on. In other words, they are looking for an easy answer to a complete problem. There needs to be much more attention paid on the underlying causes of suicide and the other misuses of guns," Hays said.