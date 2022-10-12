Voters weigh in on Measure 114 as Election Day nears

EUGENE, Ore. -- Election Day is now less than a month away, and Measure 114 is getting a lot of attention this year.
It's the only gun safety measure on the ballot anywhere in the country this November.
Supporters of the measure met Tuesday morning to share personal stories as they fight for tighter gun laws.
Penny Okamoto, executive director of Ceasefire Oregon, helped write the measure and said a big push for it to pass surrounds suicide.
"One of the great things about Measure 114 is that it requires a permit to purchase a firearm, and so it puts time and space between someone who might be considering suicide and actually accessing that firearm," Okamoto said.
Measure 114 would require permits issued by law enforcement to buy a gun, require safety training and a criminal background check to apply for a permit, and prohibit manufacturing, purchasing, selling, possessing, and using magazines that hold more than ten rounds of ammunition.
The Department of State Police would be able to deny a permit to anyone believed to be a danger to themselves or others.
"Suicide is something we used to think was long-term, but it's actually very impulsive. About 70% of people make the decision to commit suicide within less than an hour," Okamoto said.
University of Oregon professor McKay Sohlberg is fighting to pass the measure in honor of her husband.
"Measure 114 would have saved my husband's life. He died by gun using a firearm that he had purchased at a local sporting goods store within two hours of using it at our home," Sohlberg said.
Others, like Gunrunner Arms co-owner Adam Bryce, told KEZI the measure is unconstitutional.
"It's not legal. You cannot license somebody for a right. It is a right, not a privilege. Therefore, you can't license that, the right to have a firearm, because they're licensing the right to sell a firearm, well that infringes on the right to have one," Bryce said.
Bryce said the measure wouldn't prevent suicide.
"Ok, I can't get a gun; I'll use pills, I'll slit my wrist. I didn't prevent it, I just eliminated one of the possible tools of doing that. They'll just find a different way," Bryce said.
Bryce said they'll be forced out of business if the measure passes. Edwin McLeod, owner of The Tool Shed in Eugene, is facing the same reality.
"I just opened my shop a year ago; if this passes in November, I'll be closed by July," McLeod said.
McLeod said the measure wouldn't benefit Oregon communities and would only make things worse.
"People don't talk enough about the amount of crime that's prevented by people with guns. They talk too much about the crime that happens because people had this gun," McLeod said.
He said the measure wouldn't prevent crime.
"Criminals are not going to care what the law says when they commit a crime because that's the whole point of being a criminal: you don't care what the laws are. So, the only people that this will actually affect in the long run will always be you, me, and everybody else who abides by the law," McLeod said.