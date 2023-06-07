W-470 Fire near McKenzie Bridge reported at 90% containment

MCKENZIE BRIDGE, Ore. – Forest Service officials said that as of June 7 the W-470 Fire near McKenzie Bridge is now 90 percent contained and mop-up work nearly complete.
The 80-acre fire includes about 50 acres of the initial prescribed burn, according to Forest Service officials. The Forest Service said that firefighters responded on May 30 to a pair of spot fires that developed outside the prescribed burn’s perimeter. While no structures were threatened by the fire, Forest Service officials said a portion of the Frissell Trail was affected by a low intensity level of fire.
“All of our prescribed burns include contingency planning, which is essential, especially in the heavy timber here along the west side of the Cascades where spot fires are not unexpected,” said Dave Warnack, forest supervisor for the Willamette National Forest. “The additional resources allowed us to safely suppress the fire, and we’ll apply what we learn from this experience to future prescribed fires planned across the forest.”
Firefighters are continuing to complete suppression repair and finish the final 10% containment needed on the northern edge of the fire, which is located on steep, rocky ground, Forest Service officials said.
Officials said that the W-470 prescribed burn is one of several burn units in a project that aims to reduce fuels and wildfire risk to the wildland urban interface surrounding McKenzie Bridge.
An existing closure continues for helicopter thinning in the area, Forest Service officials said.
More information on wildfire prevention and management can be found online.