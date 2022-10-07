 Skip to main content
Walk-in White Bird Clinic open in Eugene to serve unhoused and underserved

White Bird Clinic

EUGENE, Ore. -- White Bird’s walk-in medical clinic is now open to help some of the community’s most vulnerable residents.

The new walk-in clinic is located inside White Bird’s main medical clinic at 1400 Mill St. in Eugene. White Bird officials say the clinic offers both urgent care and preventative care. They also say the goal of the clinic is to help patients navigate the larger healthcare system and connect them with medical and social resources. White Bird says many people who are unhoused encounter barrier after barrier trying to get care while managing complex medical issues.

The clinic is open weekdays starting at 9 a.m.

