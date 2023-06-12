Warm and dry spring season brings a mosquito filled summer.

EUGENE, Ore. — With the summertime season just beginning, communities across the state are seeing a growing number of mosquitoes in the area.
Levi Zahn is a supervisor at the Multnomah County Vector Control, centered on animals that can spread disease including mosquitoes. He said Oregon is going to see a major boom in mosquitoes this year.
"The amount was about four to five thousand mosquitoes total that we collected during the duration of the summer,” Zahn said. “Right now, we are a little over 10,000 mosquitoes."
Zahn said it is looking to be one of the worst seasons on record for mosquito population growth. Officials said this is because of the warm spring the state has faced which helped melt the snow, creating flooded soil and still water ponds. These still water ponds and rivers are where the mosquitos lay their eggs in greater frequency.
Fortunately, the mosquitoes that are hatching are floodwater mosquitoes that Zahn said are very unlikely to carry diseases. Local residents still are not taking any chances with the influx in mosquito populations. Many said they are going to limit their time outside.
"I'm less worrysome, but I'll still take precautions none the less,” Terri Williamson said. “No one likes to be bitten by a mosquito and be itchy from it."
Other residents said they are going to be very mindful of every body of water they encounter, especially if it's stagnant.
"I make sure we walk the property and there's no water that has been sitting and dump over any paint cans so there is no stagnant water,” Milonda Starr said. “I use screen doors and screens on our windows."
It’s important try and wear long sleeves and longer pants to avoid unwanted bites from mosquitoes-in addition using EPA approved repellents. Still, there is only so much self-protection efforts a person can undertake to combat the growing mosquito population. Eugene resident Kieya feels this mosquito problem is nothing short of a nuisance.
"It’s not great, they're very annoying and there are too many already,” Kieya said.