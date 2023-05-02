Warm spring weather brings out ants in droves

EUGENE, Ore. – Warmer, drier weather is bringing out some most unwelcome guests, according to a local pest management company owner.
The arrival of spring often brings out an increase in calls related to ants, said David Ottovich, owner of Ask the Bug Man Pest Management Services.
“The ants are always there, it's just people don't see 'em until they start foraging for food and colonies split off because they're getting too big,” Ottovich said. “Because of the, the winter that we've had, the lack of spring, it's all gonna blow up at one time.”
The metabolism of ants speeds up with warmer weather and they need more food, which means a greater visible presence.
Ottovich said trimming vegetation off a home is a basic measure that helps to exterminate ants inside your home, but there is no one-time fix. Treating the outside of your home once a month, a foot up and a foot out, is an effective practice, he said.
Malodorous sugar ants are common because of the sheer numbers in their colonies, Ottovich said. They typically live under cement surfaces and have multiple queens, he said. If you crush one of these ants with your finger, they put off a chemical-like odor.
Ottovich says if homeowners need an exterminator, his company has the equipment, materials, and knowledge to do the job safely. But he’s also more than happy to tell callers how to do it themselves.