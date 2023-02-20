Warming hearts and homes: McKenzie Firewood Program continues to help survivors of Holiday Farm Fire

BLUE RIVER, Ore. -- The McKenzie River area continues its efforts to rebuild following the Holiday Farm Fire more than two years ago.
The progress towards rebuilding is thanks to help of the McKenzie Firewood Program, run through the McKenzie Watershed Council.
In the last 18 months, they've been able to help 91 families, and they've given out over 300 cords of wood. The wood, free for the recipients, comes from dead or diseased trees that were scorched during the fire.
It all happens at the Pure Water Partners log yard at Three Sisters Meadow in Blue River.
Lara Colley is the coordinator of the program. She said she got the idea from other counties across the state, who also suffered from devastating wildfires.
"I had heard about other programs that are doing fuel reduction work, and helping people with home heating through free firewood, and I thought, well we could be doing that with the wood we have here," she said. "There's a lot of partnerships involved in this program and it's just been really nice to see that support coming from the community and from organizations helping the community with fire recovery."
Jeff Brink is the owner of 'Brink's Land Improvement.' His company provides the tools needed to get all of the wood chopped up, something he said is critical work.
"This program is helping fuel people's homes if they've been impacted by the fire," Brink said. "It's been one of our greatest ways to give back to the community... Instead of hauling that wood into town as part of sending it to the mill... we'll just bring it to this yard, and then it gets split as part of the firewood program."
Mindy Haverty has lived in Blue River since 2019, but she's been a part of the community since 1975. Before the Holiday Farm Fire in 2020, Haverty and her husband rented five cabins out to people on a yearly basis, hoping to start a vacation rental business.
"That was our income. And then with the fire, we lost one cabin completely, another cabin was partially burned, and then our brand new shop that we had just finished. And that was really going to help the business take off," Haverty said.
But now there's new hope for the Havertys, thanks to the McKenzie Firewood Program.
"About once a month they have a day and we come here, and we load up as much as we can and it basically almost lasts the whole month until we have another day," she said.
Colley said they aren't stopping anytime soon.
"Going into the future, as we kind of try to do fuels reduction work to make the community resilient in that way, the by-product of the fuel reduction work, like that wood, can go to this purpose of helping people," Colley said.
So, they'll continue to help people like Haverty.
"This has just been so wonderful, these programs. And I'm just amazed by these people," Haverty said.
Below is a full list of community partners:
- The McKenzie Watershed Council operates the program.
- The Pure Water Partners (EWEB, McKenzie Watershed Council, McKenzie River Trust, Upper Willamette Soil and Water Conservation District) sources the wood for the program.
- McKenzie River Trust is holding the Three Sisters Meadow Property where the firewood program is held in conservation for the McKenzie River community. The newly formed McKenzie Community Land Trust will soon take over that role.
- McKenzie Valley Long Term Recovery Group funds the firewood deliveries.
- Brink's Land Improvement is the program partner and sponsor for firewood processing and deliveries.
- The Firewood Program is supported by funding from the Roundhouse Foundation, United Way Wildfire Response Fund, International Paper, Weyerhaeuser, and the Upper Willamette Soil and Water Conservation District.