Washington-Jefferson Park ready to reopen following restoration

EUGENE, Ore. – Washington-Jefferson Park is now ready to reopen after a closure spanning many months for restoration and improvement work, City of Eugene officials said.

City officials said the park served as a temporary stay in place shelter for those experiencing homelessness during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Workers finished up efforts in the skate bowl area on the morning of June 1, where landscaping work, graffiti removal and pressure washing work was done, the city said.

Eugene officials said the restoration project involved graffiti removal, turf and topsoil replacement, grass seeding, grading work and repair to irrigation and electrical infrastructure.

Workers also cleaned and painted some of the park’s hard surfaces, officials said. The city said that the project’s cost totaled $1.2 million, of which $1 million was covered by the federal American Rescue Plan Act and state homeless funding.

Safety and security of the park will be continuously monitored by park ambassadors and police park resource officers funded by the recently passed 2023 Parks and Recreation Levy, city officials said.

City of Eugene officials said that a portion of the park between West 5th and 6th avenues will remain fenced off to public use. The city parks department is working with the neighborhood to consider new potential uses for this section, such as a dog park, city officials said.

More information on a potential dog park is available online.