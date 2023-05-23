Washington Jefferson Park set to reopen soon after $1 million makeover

EUGENE, Ore. -- A park that once housed a huge homeless population is about ready to reopen after a million-dollar makeover.
Kelly Shadwick, community engagement manager with the City of Eugene, said Washington Jefferson Park is set to reopen on June 2 after being closed off for over a year. Crews began working on the property on March 16, 2022.
"We've essentially had to remove all of the topsoil and re-seed it with grass. We also added some new sidewalks and light poles and repaired some irrigation," Shadwick said.
That work came with a price tag of more than $1 million, paid in part with Federal American Rescue Plan Act funds.
"It was more than we thought. But also, prices are a lot higher right now," Shadwick said.
Shadwick said they'll also be incorporating park ambassadors who will be enforcing park rules.
"We're just looking forward to seeing people back out here using this space for its intended purpose. So, we're excited to see people back in the area and in the portion of the park that we might have a more active engagement happening with possibly even a dog park," Shadwick said.
Nearby resident Andrew Lardinois said he's looking forward to the reopening, saying things got a bit out of hand before the closure.
"It wasn't all butterflies and unicorns. There was trash everywhere and other stuff to deal with and the occasional smell," Lardinois said.
Lardinois is hopeful this time around will be better.
"It's beautiful to sit in the window and see it, but not when it's in a constant state of decline. So, I couldn't be more excited or happy that this is happening," Shadwick said.
Other nearby residents said they hope city officials will hold fun events in the park to bring everyone together.
Across the street at Oregon Roads, employee Aspen Martin said while she's looking forward to the possibilities the park will bring this time around, she hopes it'll be well-kept.
"I just hope it'll stay clean. I was excited when I first started here because I wanted to go hang out in the park and eat lunch in stuff. But then it wasn't safe, and then it was fenced off, so I'm looking forward to that," Shadwick said.