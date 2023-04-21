Wasson Creek watershed restoration project secures $3.5 million in funding

COOS BAY, Ore. – A project at Wasson Creek, a 525-acre basin Coos County’s South Slough watershed, will soon become the focus of wetland and forest restoration science, according to state land officials.
State officials said that the South Slough National Estuarine Research Reserve, which manages nearly 7,000 acres of natural areas along the Coos estuary, recently secured $3.5 million in funding to establish a “living laboratory” as part of the Wasson Creek Restoration Project. The project is focused on improving Coho salmon, lamprey and marbled Murrelet habitat, officials said.
Public officials said while the bulk of the funding came from the National Estuarine Research Reserves Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Fund, contributing partners also included U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Coos Basin Coho Partnership and the Coquille Indian Tribe Community Fund.
“In envisioning this project, the South Slough Reserve team looked even beyond restoration," said Vicki Walker, director of Oregon Department of State Lands. "They challenged themselves to make an impact in the field of restoration science, to lift up the local community, and to honor the cultural resources of the Wasson Creek Watershed."
Work on the project, which will include wetland, stream and forest restoration focuses in addition to public access enhancement, is set to begin next month, state officials said. South Slough Reserve officials said May 2026 is the targeted date of completion.
More information can be found on the state’s website.