Wastewater spill into ocean prompts hazard warning for Nye Beach

NEWPORT, Ore. – Newport city officials issued a hazard warning for Nye Beach after the city’s water treatment plant spilled more than 1 million gallons of potentially hazardous water into the Pacific Ocean on Sunday, authorities said.
The city said that the City of Newport Wastewater Treatment Plant experienced intermittent lapses during the disinfection process which led to the spillage of 1,180,000 gallons of partially treated wastewater into the ocean. Signs are posted at the spill site warning that the insufficiently treated wastewater may pose a health hazard, Newport city officials said.
City officials said that they notified the state Department of Environmental Quality and Oregon Emergency Response System and samples are being drawn of the contaminated water and at the beaches at Don Davis Park.
For more information, e-mail the City of Newport’s assistant city manager, Erik Glover.