Wastewater treatment plants recognized for role in tracking COVID-19 transmission

PORTLAND, Ore. – Oregon State University and Oregon Health Authority officials are recognizing the role water treatment plants played in tracking COVID-19 transmission, according to state officials.
OSU and OHA said they will recognize the role these facilities played as part of their Wastewater Utility Appreciation Week promotion, which began on July 17 and continues through July 21. State officials said these facilities not only ensured that local and tribal facility staff provided their communities with clean water but also provided vital support in helping the state track the transmission of COVID-19.
In September 2020, a network of more than 40 wastewater utilities began collecting wastewater inbound to their facilities and sent samples to OSU for testing. The data helped keep communities informed and helped public health agencies with planning for directing health care resources and preparing for increases in COVID-19 cases, state officials said.
“OHA and local and tribal wastewater treatment facility staff have been fantastic partners in delivering reliable, high-quality samples that our researchers depend on to perform their analyses,” said Scott Ashford, Kearney Dean of Engineering at Oregon State University. “The College of Engineering has appreciated the opportunity to participate in this program benefitting the public health of Oregonians.”
More than 15,000 samples of influent water samples have been collected through the monitoring program, state officials said.