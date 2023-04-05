WasteWise Lane County Food Waste Prevention Week campaign begins April 10

EUGENE, Ore. -- Lane County waste management officials will kick off Food Waste Prevention Week on April 10 in an effort to reduce the amount of food wasted in daily life.
WasteWise Lane County, which is part of the Lane County Waste Management Division, is promoting the campaign that includes social media-based activities and outreach at area grocery stores, according to local officials.
The week will conclude with a celebration event on Sunday, April 16, from noon to 4 p.m. at Thinking Tree Spirits in Eugene. The event will feature games, food, beverages, and live music by Corwin Bolt and the Wingnuts as well as a tour of the Thinking Tree distillery.
Part of the proceeds from the event will be donated to Burrito Brigade, a Eugene-based non-profit that helps feed the hungry in Eugene-Springfield area, organizers said.
“Wasting food isn’t just bad for the planet, it’s harmful to the wallet,” said Lane County Waste Reduction Outreach Coordinator Daniel Hiestand. “We hope this week inspires county residents and businesses to take action that can make a real difference. We are also thrilled that mayors of Eugene and Springfield have made Food Waste Prevention Week proclamations.”
Campaign organizers cited several statistics related to food waste, with estimates of 30 to 40% of food grown in the U.S. goes uneaten. Wasted food represents 20% of Lane County’s garbage, event organizers said.
Details can be found on WasteWise Lane County’s Facebook page.