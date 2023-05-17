Wastewise Lane County introduces climate change class focused on sustainability

EUGENE, Ore. – Wastewise Lane County’s Master Recycler Program will introduce a new course next month for residents and businesses interested in taking action against climate change in Lane County, county officials said.
Lane County officials that the new Sustainable Citizen Project, which begins June 6 and continues through July 27, will address the highest-impact categories and most immediate solutions to the climate crisis.
An in-person class will be held Wednesday evenings starting June 6 through July 26 from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Waste Management Division in Glenwood, while a separate online class will be held on Tuesdays and Thursdays starting June 6 through July 27 from 2 to 3:30 p.m., the county said.
“Optimism, collaboration, and action are the keystones of this new class,” said Kelly Bell, the Master Recycler Program’s program coordinator. “Successful participants will demonstrate knowledge of harms associated with high-impact categories and corresponding actions they can take to make improvements. And perhaps most importantly, they will share findings with each other, public officials, and business leaders while implementing individual and group responses.”
Topics that the class will cover include food waste reduction, transportation, sustainability at home, land management, electricity, materials management and empowering women, the county said.
Space for the class is limited, and those interested can register online.