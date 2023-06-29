WasteWise Lane County launches Springfield commercial food waste prevention campaign

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. – A new campaign launched by WasteWise Lane County aims to reduce commercial food waste in Springfield, according to county officials.
The county said that WasteWise Lane County, a part of the Lane County Waste Management Division, recently hired a consultant to kick off the campaign, which is the first dedicated outreach to large food businesses in Springfield. Goals include promoting food donation, food scrap collection, and providing technical assistance to local businesses, county officials said.
“Commercial food waste prevention is one of those issues that can truly enhance the ‘triple bottom line’ for food businesses, such as grocery stores and restaurants,” said Maya Buelow, Lane County’s waste reduction specialist. “It’s good for business profits because food waste prevention can save organizations lots of money; it’s good for people because significant quantities of food can be diverted to community members in need; and it’s good for the planet because it can minimize food in landfills, helping to reduce greenhouse gases. A true win-win-win.”
WasteWise Lane County hired Tatum Flowers, a graduate student at the University of South Florida and Environmental Defense Fund Climate Corps fellow, to lead the outreach efforts, county officials said. WasteWise Lane County officials said the fellowship will run until early August, and will help Lane County measure commercial food waste in Springfield.
The fellowship will help the county better understand concerns or barriers commercial food businesses face when donating or composting their wasted food, the county said. County officials said that $149 billion worth of food in the U.S. never gets eaten or sold, and restaurants can save nearly $8 for every $1 invested in food waste prevention.
For more information, Springfield food businesses can contact Tatum Flowers via email.