WASHINGTON D.C. -- President Joe Biden is set to deliver his second State of the Union address in Congress at 9 p.m. Eastern Time. (6 p.m. Pacific Time)

Biden's speech to a politically divided Congress comes as the United States struggles to handle issues at home and abroad including inflation, war in Ukraine, and growing tensions with China. The president's address will likely show just how ready he is for a successful bid for reelection.