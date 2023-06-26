Water pipeline seismic upgrades will soon be underway, EWEB says

EUGENE, Ore. – A number of water pipeline projects focused on improving earthquake resiliency and reliability will soon be underway, according to the Eugene Water and Electric Board.
EWEB officials said that the upgrades are part of a multiyear plan to update aging infrastructure and build new facilities able to survive a large earthquake event or other natural disaster.
“EWEB strives to reduce neighborhood impacts by completing the work as safely and efficiently as possible,” said Chris Irvin, the lead engineer on the projects. “But we recognize that construction may also cause short-term traffic disruptions or other inconveniences. Whenever feasible, we will coordinate with neighbors and businesses to reduce the impacts of the project.”
EWEB said that the installation of transmission lines from the new earthquake-proof storage tanks located on East 40th Avenue will be one of the biggest projects. Welded steel will be used for the transmission main for their strength against seismic activity, while ductile iron will be used for smaller water pipes and are expected to have a lifespan of more than 100 years, EWEB said. The utility company also said that multiple anti-corrosion barriers will provide additional longevity.
EWEB said they will also upgrade a half-mile stretch of pipe on Chambers Street from six-inch cast iron pipe to eight-inch ductile iron pipe. This work will be coordinated with the city’s road construction work, EWEB officials said.
Officials said that a ¼-mile stretch of 12-inch cast iron pipeline between water storage tanks on North Shasta Loop and Agate Street will be replaced with new 12-inch ductile iron pipe. A six-inch water main will be upgraded to an eight-inch main line to provide better flow for firefighting services, EWEB said. EWEB said they will begin work later in the summer to replace the two storage tanks, as well.
Traffic will be impacted at the intersection of Amazon Parkway and East 24th Avenue for two to three weeks as EWEB loops two pipelines for improved water quality and increased flow for firefighting services, EWEB officials said. EWEB said this will be coordinated with the city’s repaving of Amazon Parkway.
More details on these projects can be found on EWEB’s website.