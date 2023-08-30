Weather conditions assist fire crews battling Umpqua fires

STEAMBOAT, Ore. – Cooler temperatures and higher humidity on Wednesday helped firefighters currently battling fires on the Umpqua National Forest, according to forest officials.
The Forest Service said that the Chilcoot Fire, now up to 1,390 acres as of August 30, was aided by aircraft attacks after an inversion layer lifted early in the day. More equipment and staff have arrived to increase 24-hour staffing levels with additional crews divided into day and night shifts, officials said. Forest officials said that hand crews completed fire line construction along Forest Service Road 3806 on Wednesday and established lines for spot fires on the fire’s northeastern side.
Crews working on the Ridge Fire, burning 236 acres as of August 30, worked to reinforce containment lines along the 3810 Road on the fire’s south side and worked to limit the fire’s spread north of Fuller Lake, fire officials said.
Forest officials said that both the Chilcoot and Ridge fires are currently uncontained and there are currently no evacuation orders in place. Details on closures of trails, roads, and other sites can be found online, according to the Forest Service.
Umpqua National Forest officials said that weather conditions are expected to include warmer temperatures, lower humidity, and light winds for Wednesday, with increased chances for rain as the weekend approaches.