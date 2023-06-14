Wellcare invests more than $1 million for Lane County mobile medical outreach

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. – Wellcare by Trillium and their partners are investing more than $1 million to bring mobile medical services to the Lane County community.
This investment will reduce barriers to medical care, such as transportation, by bringing physical and behavioral health services to dual special needs plan members in their homes. Medical providers will have fully equipped medical vans to provide physical exams, basic health screenings like blood pressure checks, blood draws and even EKGs.
“The investment allows us to bring physical and behavioral health together and most importantly we are meeting the member where they're at,” said Suellen Narducci, Trillium Community Health Plan’s chief operating officer. “And it helps advanced health equity, removes barriers to care, social determinants of health and has really done a lot to really make sure they're meeting the members where they're at and we're changing the communities they serve one member at a time.”
The investment will be used for vehicles and medical vans that allow the groups to travel and provide medical services. Through partnerships with Cascade Health, G Street Integrated Health will serve members in the Eugene-Springfield area, while Oregon Integrated Health will serve members in the Florence-Reedsport area.
"Our mobile medical van plays a crucial role in improving access to healthcare services in Lane County,” said Hollie Imler, an LPN and G Street Integrated Health’s director of clinical services. “By bringing medical care directly to the community, we can help individuals who might have transportation challenges or face other barriers to healthcare access. We can perform physical exams as well as basic health screenings like blood pressure checks, blood draws, and even EKGs to help identify potential health issues early on and allow for timely interventions. Our mobile medical van is a valuable resource for improving health outcomes and reducing health disparities in our community.”
Mobile medical vans are fully equipped for patient care, and make it easier for those who face transportation challenges. Trillium said that removing barriers and connecting members with social and community resources is urgent.