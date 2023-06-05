West Eugene apartment fire under investigation

EUGENE, Ore. – Firefighters responded on Friday evening to a fire involving multiple apartments in west Eugene, authorities said.
Eugene-Springfield Fire officials said they responded at 11:34 p.m. on June 2 to a complex on West 17th Avenue with two apartments heavily involved in fire. Upon arrival, firefighters said they saw occupants fleeing from the second floor, authorities said.
Fire officials said firefighters found an occupant asleep in an adjacent apartment with heavy smoke conditions. The individual was evaluated and released at the scene, Eugene-Springfield fire officials said.
Authorities said that no fire personnel were injured, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.