Western Oregon Builders Association applauds city's natural gas ban repeal

EUGENE, Ore. – Western Oregon Builders Association officials say the City of Eugene made the right decision in voting to repeal its ban on natural gas.
Sid Leiken with the Western Oregon Builders Association said that its important for the public to be able to make their own choices with energy sources.
“We're talking about energy choice, and when you have something this significant, I think it makes a lot of sense to actually just move this and take this out and have the public vote on it,” Leiken said. “And hopefully that's a lesson that's been learned.”
The city passed the ban for new low-rise construction in February 2023 as part of the city’s climate plan to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, but several groups pushed back and gathered enough signatures to put the issue on the November general election ballot.
The city voted to repeal the ban during their July 10 city council meeting after a federal ninth circuit court order ruled against a similar law in California.
Leiken said he hopes city leaders talk to groups affected by such a ban moving forward to work together and develop a plan that makes sense.
“If there's a decision for this to come back, what I think is important is that instead of just making this decision based on just the information they have, let's bring the different groups in that this actually affects,” Leiken said. “Whether it's the builders, whether it's consumers, whether it's the, the public as a whole going forward, I think, I think there needs to be a real conversation moving forward.”