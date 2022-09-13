Westfir and parts of Oakridge under less-severe evacuation notice

OAKRIDGE, Ore. -- Due to the efforts of firefighters and cooler conditions, Westfir and some parts of Oakridge are now under a Level One (Be Ready) evacuation notice instead of a Level Two (Be Set) order.
The entire city of Westfir as well as Oakridge between Laurel Butte and the Middle Fork Willamette River west of Fish Hatchery Road are now under a Level One evacuation notice. Individuals in these areas are advised to gather supplies and belongings and prepare to leave again if danger returns. Officials are quick to note that no other changes in evacuation status have occurred; High Prairie, the Hills Creek Reservoir area and east Oakridge are still under a Level Two evacuation notice. People in those areas should get set to leave at a moment’s notice.
Officials say they are working hard to protect the communities of Oakridge and Westfir. Even so, they say that conditions may require an increase in evacuation levels at any time, and residents should stay on their toes.